Dole plc still assessing impact of Russia-Ukraine war as revenues rise

US-Irish agri-food multinational Dole plc is weighing the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on its business as it announced a 113.7pc rise in revenue last year.

The boost follows last summer’s acquisition by Total Produce and Dole plc’s subsequent US listing.

Revenue for the full year was up 48.5pc on 2020, to $6.5bn, while pro-forma revenue for the full year rose $9.3bn (113.7pc) compared to 2020.

It includes five months of “legacy” Dole Food Company revenue for the period from end-July to end-December last year after Total Produce acquired a remaining 55pc share in July.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 15.3pc to $290.1m for the full year, compared to 2020, while pro-forma adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $393.6m, up 56.5pc.

Total assets increased 147.5pc to $4.7bn following the acquisition.

The group now has over 114,000 acres of owned land, more than 160 distribution and manufacturing facilities, 75 packing houses, 12 cold storage facilities, five salad manufacturing plants and 13 owned vessels.

Dole plc executive chairman Carl McCann said 2021 was "a transformational year” for the group.

“Our scale and footprint have increased significantly and we are well positioned to deliver long-term sustainable growth.

“Our diversified business model has continued to provide resilience within a challenging macroeconomic environment, while our strategic asset base and multi-continental sourcing model provide a competitive advantage.”

Mr McCann said Dole was targeting revenues of $9.6bn-$9.9bn in 2022, with a reduction in pro-forma adjusted EBITDA of up to $23m - bringing it within a $370m-380m range - due to a recall of its Value Added Salads product and temporary plant closures.

The group expects capital expenditure of around $125m, a net interest expense of $45m and predicts it will pay an effective tax rate of 25-28pc.

However, Mr McCann said the group was still assessing the impact of the war in Ukraine.

"We are monitoring the ongoing geopolitical situation in Ukraine and Russia,” he said. “However, it is difficult to predict today what impact this may have on the macroeconomic environment and our business.”

Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.08 per share yesterday.