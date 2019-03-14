Do you have a spare €40m? Famous Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks up for sale

Owner Cathal Jackson is selling the premises and the Jackson Court Hotel to which it is attached.

It’s believed the combined property could fetch more than €40m.

“Over the past 23 years I have been totally committed to setting up and establishing Copper Face Jacks as one of the most enduring and successful entertainment venues in Ireland,” Mr Jackson said.

“It is now time to hand over the reins to new owners who have the energy and the expertise to take Coppers to the next level."

More to follow

Copper Face Jacks on Dublin’s Harcourt Street

Online Editors