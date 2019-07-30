Do more to promote female examiners, judge urges Irish legal sector

Mr Justice Robert Haughton, who manages the Commercial Court list in the High Court, stressed yesterday that he wants to strongly encourage the appointment of more women as court-appointed liquidators and examiners.

Noting no woman has been nominated for appointment as an examiner since examinership was introduced here in 1990, he said a "prize" awaits the first law firm to nominate a female examiner.

The judge also noted progress is being made toward developing Ireland as a centre of excellence for commercial legal services, and that the Courts Service website will shortly have a dedicated section concerning the Commercial Court.

He made the comments when paying a warm tribute in a packed court yesterday to his "superb" judicial assistant of the past three years, Gemma McLoughlin-Burke, who leaves that role this week having been called to the Bar.

The judge said that Ms McLoughlin-Burke has been key to a range of initiatives in the Commercial Court, and has also just completed a book on sentencing law.

It had been a pleasure working with her, he said, and he wished her well into the future. His tribute was endorsed by the court's registrar, Niamh Dermody, the judge added.

