DNA focused Genuity Science sold to HiberCell

Controversial DNA harvesting company Genuity Science, which is backed by both China and Ireland’s ISIF, has been purchased by HiberCell in a $100m (€85m) deal.

The price paid was not disclosed, however, the stock acquisition of the Genuity Science business provides HiberCell with approximately $100m in cash, as well as Genuity Science’s existing partnership agreements with Ionis and AbbVie.

It is expected that future earnouts of these partnerships will support HiberCell’s growth as a clinical stage biotechnology company, according to a statement from Genuity Science.

New York headquartered HiberCell is a clinical stage biotechnology company that develops therapeutics to treat cancer relapse and metastasis.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genuity Science, and its two wholly owned subsidiaries, Genuity Science (Iceland) and Genuity Sciences (Ireland), will become a wholly owned subsidiary of HiberCell.

“We believe pairing HiberCell’s success in advancing differentiated oncology medicines into the clinic with Genuity’s advanced technologies in genomic research and one-of-a-kind [artificial intelligence and machine learning] AI/ML platform will break new ground for what is possible in cancer drug discovery,” said Hannes Smarason, CEO and co-founder of Genuity Science.

Genuity Science was previously known as Genomics Medicine Ireland and WuXi NextCode.

In 2018 the Government teamed up with Chinese company WuXi NextCode in a project to map Irish people's genetic material in the hope of making medical advances. The project was designed to boost medical outcomes, by allowing researchers to identify common genes among people with certain conditions.

The Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) invested $70m to back the project.