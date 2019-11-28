DLA Piper chief sees 'major change' coming to Dublin legal scene

"I had no office, no colleagues. I worked from my kitchen table," says the Ireland managing partner of DLA Piper, one of the world's largest law firms with global turnover last year of €2.6bn.

Things have moved at lightning speed since those July 2018 days. This month Carthy moved his 50-member staff, including 10 partners wooed from top Dublin firms, into new 10,000-square-foot offices atop the St Stephen's Green block that once served as Anglo Irish Bank's headquarters.

He's fresh from interviewing 53 candidates for three trainee posts - some calling from Australia - and is opening recruitment soon for a class of 15 graduates. He expects to grow to 20 partners and 100 staff in the coming year.

We sit down in the firm's Mitchell Room - named in honour of US peace mediator George Mitchell, DLA Piper's chairman emeritus - to survey how quickly the firm has gained traction in a city where Carthy reckons the legal profession may be poised for its biggest shake-up in decades.

"One thing that's really changed over the last 10 years in Ireland is that the number of global decision-makers with significant budgets based here has grown. Irish companies have gone much more global and their problems do not stop at the border or the Irish Sea," he said. "This is why DLA Piper are in Ireland."

The firm's arrival coincides with increased activity driven by Brexit, with four-fifths of Ireland's top 20 firms reporting approaches in the past year by UK firms seeking a strategic tie-up or even acquisition to land an Irish base.

The merger of Irish firm McDowell Purcell with Fieldfisher was sealed in May, following 2018 arrivals of three UK-based firms here: Lewis Silkin, Pinsent Masons and Simmons & Simmons.

But DLA Piper's interest in Ireland, Carthy says, is in servicing the hundreds of IDA-backed multinationals, particularly in the financial services, life sciences and technology sectors.

"Brexit has nothing to do with our strategy here. Globalisation and the global journey of Irish-based businesses, whether they be Irish or multinational, has everything to do with why we're here. That huge concentration of corporate decision-making in Dublin needs to be advised at source by global advisers," he said. "DLA Piper were coming to Ireland regardless of Brexit. If anything, I'm surprised they didn't come sooner."

Carthy says he learned about DLA Piper's influence - and the limitations of even the biggest Irish firms - during his two decades working for William Fry, including 12 years as a partner advising multinationals on foreign direct investment in Ireland.

"Traditional law firms here service businesses coming into Ireland and Irish businesses in Ireland. But they would not service businesses growing out of Ireland," he says.

"I had a great time in William Fry. But one of the things that frustrated me was that, no matter how good the relationship was with the multinational clients, you were relevant to help them only with something in Ireland. When they needed something done somewhere else - and they would like to call on you because the relationship is strong - you weren't able to do that."

The US partner firm to William Fry often would be DLA Piper, with offices in 99 cities and 40 countries.

"DLA Piper was involving a lot of traditional Irish firms on their own clients' work. The referral business was huge and quite lucrative for all the major domestic law firms," he says. "But it was a strange mix. The businesses had all gone global... and the service providers in Ireland on the legal side were resolutely national."

When word circulated in legal circles that DLA Piper was about to launch in Dublin, Carthy spent weeks mulling whether to apply for the lead role. He had a good gig, but was restless.

"I'd also always been something of a frustrated entrepreneur," he recalls. "I'd spend my days advising on risk as a lawyer, but in the back of my mind I always felt like it would be nice to get involved and build a business yourself."

He traces that entrepreneurial streak to his family roots. His father ran his own accountancy firm, his mother a fashion shop, Alexander's Boutique on Dorset Street in Dublin. For the first five years of his life, he lived with his parents above that shop, before a move across town to Ranelagh. Another family business, Carthy's in Drumcondra, kept him coming back to the Northside, where today one of his cousins oversees the pub under its modern moniker, the Ivy House.

Carthy studied at Gonzaga College, then Trinity. He got his law degree in 1994, and like so many of his generation, had a choice to make: England or America? He ultimately chose both. First he struck out for Chicago, where one of his brothers lived near Wrigley Field. He completed his master's in law at the University of Chicago, then passed the New York Bar, the most internationally recognised of US legal qualifications.

"It's funny how different influences affect your choices. At one stage I wanted to work in the US. I've ended up with a lot of US clients and focused my business on US clients," he says.

But he landed a three-year apprenticeship at a flagship London firm, Freshfields.

"There would have been 40 in my graduating group in that firm. A big intake. I was the only Irish person at that time," he says. "I went to a 20-year reunion recently, and I was amazed to look back at the lack of diversity there was, to which somebody responded, 'Hey, we had one Scot, one Welsh and one Irish guy - so surely that was diversity.' That's not what a London graduate intake looks like now. It's funny looking back."

When he returned to Dublin at age 28 to start as a William Fry associate, he built his unusual mix of US and UK legal expertise into a selling point.

He found himself helping US incomers such as the University of Pittsburgh Medical Centre (UPMC) expand in Ireland and, later, gaming companies such as King Digital Entertainment - creator of the Candy Crush smartphone game - float on the New York Stock Exchange.

"I was essentially in a national practice where all my colleagues were Irish and all lived in Dublin. If you were in a time capsule from 30 years ago and blinked and travelled to a year ago, it looked exactly the same. I can't think of any other industry or business sector in Ireland where that would have been the case," he says. "People in the industry were waiting for global entrants to shake up what has been a very conservative scene. I knew DLA Piper were likely to be the most serious entrant into the Irish market."

Still, when it came time to take the leap to the start-up environment of DLA Piper, Carthy wondered whether clients would follow and if partners at other firms would jump too.

"There was a perception out there that it was going to be difficult to attract talent. It has turned out that a lot of clients want something different in the market, and a lot of talent too," he said.

"Law firms and partnerships have restrictions around how partners move, with non-solicit and non-compete restrictions, which are all very fine.

"But you know what? Clients do what clients want to do. Companies do what companies want to do. They don't do what law firms tell them to do, and they don't work with people they don't want to work with at any particular time."

Today he relishes how DLA Piper's alliance of 1,400 partners with no headquarters allows him to build "a law firm of the future". The Dublin team works in an open-plan office to promote collaboration. Working from home is fine, too.

He expects partners to work with focus - but not to breaking point.

"We want to build a sustainable business culture. If we overwork people, then they will leave and others will not join. You cannot build a business that way. So we're not bringing a New York hours-driven culture into Ireland."

He expects change in Dublin's legal scene to accelerate as more global firms move in.

"Five to 10 years from now the Irish legal landscape will look vastly different. We're on the cusp of major change," Carthy says.

