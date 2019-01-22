Dixons Carphone Ireland reports 'significant' increase in store and online traffic

Dixons Carphone Ireland has reported a "significant" increase in store and online traffic.

In a trading update, the Irish arm of the group said it increased market share across all categories ranging from TVs, computing, mobile phones and white goods over the Christmas trading period.

Carphone Warehouse performed well during this period with a 10pc increase in sales.

Meanwhile Black Friday saw sales increase by 48pc, with premium handsets like Samsung and Huawei attracting huge demand over the Christmas period.

Elsewhere, and Currys PC World saw a 17pc increase in footfall over Black Friday. This contributed to an increase of 22pc in sales year on year.

Online traffic saw sales increase by 70pc in this period. An online order was placed every eight seconds and a TV sold every minute on Black Friday alone, the group added.

"We are delighted with these results, which show that we continued to grow faster than our competitors in every single segment," Mark Delaney, MD of Dixons Carphone Ireland, said.

"Our investment in our online presence has brought class leading innovation to our customers, who demand we deliver the best retail experience online."

In the UK the group reported another sales slump at its troubled mobile phone division, which dragged on its third-quarter performance.

The retailer's Carphone Warehouse outlets booked a 7pc fall in UK like-for-like sales in the 10 weeks to January 5, which includes the critical Christmas trading period.

It flagged a continued decline in consumers opting for lengthy mobile contracts, but insisted the performance was as expected.

The group added that its full-year profit guidance of around £300m (€340m) remains unchanged.

