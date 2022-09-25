Dividends fall but profits above par at Graeme McDowell’s golf promotions firm

Northern Ireland golfer Graeme McDowell is now playing on the rebel LIV tour. Photo: Reuters/Paul Childs

Dividends paid out at the golf promotions firm owned by LIV tour golf member, Graeme McDowell, tumbled to $475,000 (€490,214) last year.

New accounts for McDowell’s Boyport Services Ltd show that the $475,000 dividends paid out last year compares to dividends of $2.1m paid out in 2020.

The dividends paid out in 2021 and 2020 follow dividend payouts of $1.42m in 2019 and $2.87m in 2018 – a total of $6.86m paid out over the four years.

Accumulated profits at the company last year increased by $126,631 from $15.13m to $15.25m.

McDowell has been the focus of criticism at times this year concerning his decision to sign up to the controversial new Saudi Arabia-backed golf tour.

After speaking out on his reasons for joining, the Portrush golfer at the JP McManus Pro-Am event in July remarked: “In hindsight, I wish I had said nothing.”

On joining the LIV tour, the 43-year-old said, “It’s financially a great opportunity for me and my family.”

He said: “It’s about kind of sick of finishing 150th in the FedEx and banging my head against the wall on the PGA Tour. It’s hard. It’s hard every week. You know, I paid my dues. I’ve done the right things for 20 years of my life, and now I want to go and make some money in a fantastic opportunity.”

The new accounts show that the cash pile at McDowell’s firm last year increased marginally, rising by $99,139 from $3.239m to $3.338m.

The value of the firm’s investment properties last year rose by $2.4m from $2.3m to $4.7m as reconstruction continued on a holiday home owned by the 2010 US Open winner on the Abaco Golf Club estate on the island of Grand Abaco in the Bahamas.

The holiday home was flattened by Hurricane Dorian in September 2019.

The value of the reconstruction in 2021 was put at $2.4m.

Despite the pandemic affecting operations, it was a busy year for the company’s investments. At the start of the year, the company’s investments had a book value of $9.89m.

During the year, the company had “additions” in investments of $5.69m offset by disposals of $8.8m.

The firm also enjoyed a gain of $555,721 in its investments contributing to investments at the end of the year having a book value of $7.33m.

Over the years, McDowell has invested wisely off the golf course and has opened two restaurants in Florida.