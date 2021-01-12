Diversity push could put pressure on FTSE Irish company boards

A push by one of the world’s biggest fund managers for greater racial diversity on company boards would see Irish FTSE 100 companies such as CRH, Smurfit Kappa and Flutter face opposition to their directors if they don’t take action.

The CEO of State Street Global Advisors (SSGA), Cyrus Taraporevala, has written to the directors of all FTSE 100 and S&P 500 companies warning them to begin disclosing the racial and ethnic composition of their boards. Mr Taraporevala also wants companies with workers in the US to publish the results of legally required equal opportunity surveys, which ask employers questions about race, gender and disability.

The fund manager said it will vote against the chairs of the nominating and compensation committees for companies that do not get in line with these new policies before their 2020 AGMs.

The letter further demands that companies add at least one director from an “underrepresented community” by next year or face the same proxy voting sanctions.

The move puts SSGA, which controls $3.15trn (€2.6trn) in assets globally, in the vanguard of the development of ESG (environmental, social and governance) policies as a force in the corporate world.

The company said these disclosures were “just a starting point” and that SSGA would be engaging with companies it invests in on “these and related subjects” in the coming year.

SSGA has already been pressuring companies to add gender balance to their boards and make serious progress on climate action.

According to the letter, SSGA added racial and ethnic diversity to its ESG palette following the Black Lives Matter protests in the US.

"In the wake of protests against racial injustice last spring, it was clear we needed to expand our focus to consider financial risks related to racial and ethnic diversity as well,” Mr Taraporelava wrote.

He also mentioned improvements to risk mitigation, profitability and decision-making at companies with diverse boards.

"The preponderance of evidence demonstrates clearly and unequivocally that racial and ethnic inequity is a systemic risk that threatens lives, companies, communities, and our economy — and is material to long-term sustainable returns,” he wrote.

SSGA is backing its words with action. The company is disclosing its board diversity this year and pledging to triple the number of minorities in leadership positions within three years.

CRH, Smurfit Kappa and Flutter don’t meet American standards of diversity. Each has an all-white board, although Smurfit Kappa has a director from Colombia, Gonzalo Restrepo. CRH is the closest to gender balance with women in five of 12 directorships.

