Distributor balks at brand's White House links

Oat of order: The co-op in Kilmainham, Dublin has concerns over stocking the popular brand Oatly

What happens when the socially responsible economy meets filthy lucre? The Dublin Food Co-operative (DFC) is about to find out.

The co-op, the longest running wholesale food co-operative in Ireland, has stumbled into a dilemma.

One of its best-selling products - a plant-based, low-carbon milk substitute called Oatly, used by baristas as a dairy alternative for hip coffee drinks like flat whites and oatmilk lattes - is now associated with perhaps the most controversial man on Earth, Donald J Trump.

That's because in July Oatly accepted $200m (€170m) in fresh investment from a consortium of backers led by private equity giant Blackstone. And Blackstone's billionaire chief executive, Stephen Schwarzman, is a vociferous supporter of the American president's re-election campaign.

For an ethically stringent organisation like DFC, which had its origins in the anti- nuclear movement of the 1980s, this is a major headache. Now the co-op membership is debating whether to drop Oatly from its product line, which it markets to several independent Dublin cafes and other small businesses.

"It's very complicated because Oatly is one of our best sellers," said DFC shop co-ordinator Amy van den Broek. "It's hard to find an alternative that is just as good and at the same price."

At issue is not just Blackstone's association with President Trump, but the profile of some of the other investments in the company's $546bn portfolio, which DFC and others say involve questionable environmental practices - an accusation Blackstone rejects. Because DFC's purchasing policy favours products that align with the group's ethics, for Oatly "the equation has changed", said Ms Van den Broek.

But Blackstone, which appointed its first sustainable investing director more than a decade ago, says its investment in Oatly is about supporting a high-growth, sustainable business in a fast-developing segment.

"We believe in growth companies," said a spokesman. "[The issue] has highlighted that meaningful capital is going into ethical products. Because of our scale, we are well positioned to make a positive impact through our investments."

Nonetheless, Oatly's decision to take Wall Street money has provoked outrage among some of its core clientele, who were original attracted by the company's green credentials.

But with the market for oat milk booming in recent years, Swedish-based Oatly needed capital to expand production and extend its distribution globally. And last summer Blackstone - along with celebrity investors like Oprah Winfrey and Natalie Portman - stepped up. Ever since, Oatly has been at pains to demonstrate that scaling up doesn't mean they have sold out.

"Currently only a tiny fraction of venture capital is invested in sustainable companies," said Oatly spokesperson Linda Nordgren. "That is why we have worked to secure this specific investment. The fact that a company like Blackstone is investing in green technology strengthens the global sustainability movement."

Meanwhile the milk alternatives market in Ireland stands at more than €40m in retail sales and is growing annually at 35pc, according to Euromonitor. That prompted Flahavan's to launch its own range of oat drinks for consumer and food service in August.

Dublin Food Co-op is now planning to stock the local alternative as it figures out what to do about Oatly.

"The last word hasn't been said about it," said Ms Van den Broek. "It's a product our members still want to buy, but we're trying to inform people about the purchasing power we all have.

"We're saying 'This is what's happening with your money - are you happy with that?'."

