Direct investment out of Ireland surpassed FDI last year

Investment by Irish-based companies in the rest of the world rose at double the rate of foreign direct investment into the country in 2021.

The stock of foreign direct investment in Ireland – the total value of the assets held here by foreign companies – rose €109bn in 2021 to reach €1.2trn, the Central Statistics Office said Friday.

Investment abroad by companies based increased by €296bn to almost €1.3trn.

Outward investment from Ireland is skewed by firms that have their headquarters or parent company here but have most of their financial interests and operations abroad.

CSO data show that €62bn worth of Irish investment abroad may be due to former US-based companies that relocated their headquarters to Ireland.

It is a tax strategy known as “inversion”, where a corporation restructures by switching the home parent company for a foreign one.

Most of the investment abroad by enterprises in Ireland - almost €1trn of the total €1.3trn - was in the services sector.

In terms of flows - the value of all transactions carried out rather than the ultimate value of the assets held - Irish investments abroad were mainly in the financial and insurance sector.

The most significant investments by Irish-based firms at the end of last year were in the EU’s largest financial centre, Luxembourg, with stocks of €494bn. A significant amount (€282bn) also went to the US.

The CSO data also show that the US is the ultimate destination for many investments coming into Ireland through offshore centres or the EU.

The largest “immediate” investments into Ireland at the end of last year were from the US (€423bn) and offshore centres (€315.2bn).

But “ultimate” investments from the US were show to reach €913bn, more than twice the the amount of “immediate” investments.

“This difference indicates that while a great deal of investment into Ireland comes directly from our European counter parts, this investment originates from enterprises located in the US,” the CSO said.