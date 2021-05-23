Dingle whiskey distillery to get €7m upgrade

Dingle Distillery is set to invest around €7m in its new whiskey distillery and visitor centre in the Co Kerry town as the company targets revenue of €15m within five years.

Last week, Dingle Distillery said it was seeking planning permission to upgrade its premises. The plans would lead to the company improving its visitor experience centre and also eventually doubling its capacity.

In an interview with the Sunday Independent, managing director Elliot Hughes said the potential upgrade would be an exciting moment for Dingle and could create at least 60 jobs.

“For me, the most exciting thing is putting in a permanent aspect,” he says. “If I were local, I’d be wondering why we aren’t doing anything better than that shed.

“This is us very much saying here’s a permanent fix – and will probably make us part of the furniture in Dingle,” he adds. “We may always be blow-ins, but I feel like we’ll be viewed as more permanent fixtures now.”

Earlier this month, Dingle distillery launched Dingle Single Malt, its first core whiskey expression. Around 50,000 bottles of Dingle Single Malt have been produced with domestic listings agreed in SuperValu and some independent retailers. Hughes said Dingle would export the whiskey to key international markets, including the UK, Germany, France, China, and the US.

The distillery expects to produce 100,000 bottles of Dingle Single Malt and half a million bottles across the distillery’s portfolio by 2023. At its current rate, Hughes has forecasted the business could generate over €15m in the next five years.

Hughes also shared plans for other innovations at the whiskey distillery, which also produces vodka and gin. He hopes to develop a new Dingle rum and some peated whiskeys, including single malt and a pot still.

Read More

Sunday Independent