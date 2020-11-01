Dingle Distillery launches new casks for investors

Dingle Distillery, a whiskey producer and brand based in Co Kerry, has launched a cask investment programme which could help the business generate up to €1.2m.

The Descendants cask programme has 100 casks which are available for investors to acquire before the end of the year.

Investors will be able to decide how long their personalised whiskey will mature in the barrels and will have the choice of bottling it in eight years or leaving it for up to 21.

Programme investors can choose from Port, Bourbon or Sherry (Oloroso or PX) first-fill casks with new make spirit from Dingle Distillery. Prices for a cask start from €10,000 increasing to €12,500 depending on the one selected.

Elliot Hughes, managing director of Dingle Distillery, said the Descendants cask programme came about following the success of its Founding Fathers cask programme, which saw early investors in the distillery acquire casks.

"In the last two years, we have consistently had people asking us about it who missed out on the Founding Fathers Programme," he said.

"We felt the demand was there... so doing a couple of programmes like this would help boost our export potential as well as revenue."

Hughes said the programme could be worth up to €1.2m, with several early investors in the new scheme backing the more expensive casks.

In terms of a financial return, Hughes said that investors should ideally keep their casks for 15 years. Returns would be boosted by the growth of the Irish whiskey sector, as well as the reputation of Dingle Distillery.

Hughes added that the revenue generated from the programme would predominantly be used to finance the production of more whiskey.

"We are still releasing really modest amounts of whiskey," he said. "This year, we are close to around 40,000 bottles of whiskey, which is miniscule compared to others.

Dingle is also releasing its Fourth Single Pot Still Release whiskey, which will be available from November 5.

