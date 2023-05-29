Digicel ‘holdco’ bondholders cash out for just cents in the dollar

Holders of bonds issued by Digicel’s holding company (holdco) will share just over $180m (€168m) in cash after a majority backed a debt-restructuring deal with Denis O’Brien’s Jamaica-headquartered telecoms group that sees them exit their investments for a cash payment, according to a company statement.

Depending on the ranking of their bonds, some will get less than 10 cents in the dollar on their debt.

The ‘holdco’ write-off agreement is separate to talks with holders of bonds issued by Digicel’s operating companies (opco) whose more direct security over the cash-generating elements of the group puts them in the driving seat for the complex balance sheet restructuring.

The agreement will see owners of higher ranked but unsecured holdco bonds – who are owed $455m in capital and interest – get a $163.5m payment: roughly 37 cents in the dollar.

Owners of more lowly ranked ‘subordinated’ bonds owed $208m will get just $19.5m.

In both cases the deal provides for potential future payouts if cash becomes available.

The deal will also see $110.2m from the holdco level released to the Digicel operating company, Digicel Ltd, and some changes to historic intercompany liabilities

The agreement has the backing of holders of more than 80pc of the impacted debt and will be executed via a Bermuda scheme of arrangement and US chapter 15 recognition proceedings.

The cash to fund payouts is coming from the resources within the holdco.

The opco bondholders are owed the bulk of Digicel’s debt, some $4.55bn, which they’ve agreed in principal to slash to $2.75bn in exchange for majority ownership of the entire group. Talks to finalise that element of the process are now set to run into mid-June.

Meanwhile, holdco debt holders are set to cash out after writing down their debt.

Holdco debt, issued by parent companies in group structures, typically fares worse if there is a write down because it is secured at a remove from the operating companies within a structure that generate the income and hold assets.

However, without agreement from Digicel’s smaller creditors, a comprehensive restructuring would be more complicated to execute.

Digicel is in talks with the bondholders of its operating companies to hand them majority control of the Caribbean telecoms empire in exchange for a debt reduction of $1.8bn.

Those negotiations have been running since Februaryand a grace period that is facilitating the negotiations has now been extended into the middle of June.