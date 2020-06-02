Digicel enters joint venture with French operator Iliad

Digicel has entered into a network sharing joint venture with Iliad.

The agreement will allow the French group to use Digicel’s Radio Access Network capabilities in the French West Indies.

The Denis O’Brien founded company first announced it had entered into a joint venture agreement in February, and today it provided further information on the deal.

Under the terms of the joint venture Digicel will be monetising its significant network assets across five countries in the French West Indies region – Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, St. Martin and St. Barth - meanwhile Iliad will benefit from a solution to launch its mobile services.

The two companies will share future operational investments with an aim of building one of the most extensive networks in the French West Indies by increasing the number of sites and providing further fibre connectivity for improved coverage and speed, according to a statement from Digicel.

Digicel Group CEO, Jean-Yves Charlier, said; “As we continue our journey towards becoming a digital operator, we recognise that sharing infrastructure in a multi-operator marketplace provides the foundation to offer better network services to our customers, whilst reducing the cost structure.”

“A joint venture of this nature is a first for Digicel and allows us to accelerate our digital ambitions,” he added.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals.

