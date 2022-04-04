Digicel considering legal options after Papua New Guinea tax

Communications firm Digicel is considering an appeal against a “sudden, bizarre and unprecedented” new income tax imposed by the Papua New Guinea government.

The tax would impose a one-time PGK 350m (around US$100m, or €91m) tax liability on Digicel, with a further penalty of a further PGK 50m (around US$14m) for non-payment.

The so-called Additional Company Tax, part of a new Income Tax Act, applies to all telecommunications and banking companies.

In a statement today, Digicel, owned by businessman Denis O’Brien, said it was “considering its legal options”.

The statement said the tax had been imposed without any consultation and was “perplexing not just for Digicel, but also for the Papua New Guinea economy”. Under the new law the disputed tax was payable on March 30.

At a meeting last week Mr O’Brien said he was assured by the prime minister that the new tax would not proceed.

Digicel is now engaged in discussions with the Papua New Guinea Government and other relevant stakeholders to ensure this commitment is honoured, the company said in a statement.

Last year Digicel entered into an agreement to sell its Pacific arm to Australian telecoms giant Telstra in a deal valuing the business at up to US$1.85bn (€1.58bn).

Telstra operates telecoms businesses and infrastructure in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and other Pacific markets.

The tax bill will affect the timing of the announced sale to Telstra, with all but one of the required regulatory approvals to complete the transaction obtained just prior to the introduction of the tax.

“This matter requires urgent resolution given its implications for the sale of Digicel’s Pacific operations to Telstra but also given the knock-on consequences for all foreign direct investment exiting Papua New Guinea and the wider reputational and credit rating implications for Papua New Guinea internationally,” the company statement said.

“In parallel with these discussions Digicel is also considering its legal options in the event that this discriminatory tax is not removed.”