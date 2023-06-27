Digicel bondholders clear the way for formal process to wipe out $1.7bn of debt

Key bondholders will get a 62pc stake in Denis O’Brien’s Digicel and the telecoms group will raise $110m (€100m) in new equity as part of its debt restructuring, the company has announced.

A deal that has been in the works since February between the company, Denis O’Brien and bondholders led by US-based Contrarian Capital Management, GoldenTree Asset Management and PGIM has now secured backing from a substantial majority of holders of each tranche of the company’s debt.

Digicel Group’s debt will be cut by approximately $1.7bn and its annual cash interest expense reduced by approximately $120m as a result of the deal. The company’s debts had become unsustainable over the past year, despite previous deals with lenders, after revenue in Haiti, a key market, was badly affected by the country’s descent into near anarchy.

Implementation of the agreement could yet take a number of months and is expected to be done through a number of formal stages including an exchange offer that will swap debt for shares, a Bermuda scheme of arrangement and US Chapter 15 recognition proceedings.

Digicel founder Denis O’Brien will cede his majority shareholding in the telecoms empire, with holders of Digicel Ltd and Digicel International Finance Limited bonds taking approximately 62pc of the new common equity and the opportunity to participate in an equity rights offering that will raise up to $110m.

Denis O’Brien is tipped to retain 10pc rising to a possible 20pc of the company once the restructuring is finalised and will stay on as one of nine directors of its new board.

The agreement means the company will continue operating its businesses and facilities without disruption to its customers, vendors and employees.

Digicel Group Chief Executive Officer Oliver Coughlan said the agreement is a very positive step for the future sustainability of the business.

“Following today’s agreement, it will continue to be business as usual during the implementation phase and we expect the transaction to close later this year. Post the financial restructuring, Digicel will be optimally positioned to further enhance and grow our services to our consumer and business customers across the region.”

The agreement with holders of bonds issued by the Digicel operating companies follows last month’s deal with holders of bonds issued by the holding company (holdco) that will see them exit their investments for a $180m cash payment.

Depending on the ranking of their bonds, some holdco bondholders will get less than 10 cents in the dollar on their debt.

Last year, Digicel completed the sale of its Pacific Ocean arm to Australia’s Telstra in a deal that valued the division at up to $1.85bn.

The sale to Telstra was supported by the Australian government amid tensions with China.

However by November, Digicel was forced to warn investors that significant civil unrest in Haiti was having a major detrimental effect on its business in the country.

It reckoned that the financial impact on Digicel Haiti in the six-month period to March this year would be “significant”.