Diageo to introduce 26 weeks paid paternity leave for Irish dads

From 1 July, 26 weeks fully paid parental leave will be offered to all Diageo employees in Ireland, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, or how people become parents – via birth, adoption or surrogacy, the company said.

The news follows the announcement last month that all parents employed by Diageo in the UK are now eligible for the same fully-paid 26 weeks.

Oliver Loomes, Diageo Ireland country director said: “Our business has always had strong record of being one of the best employers in Ireland.”

“Today’s announcement is a significant step for us and shows our commitment to leading the way with progressive employment policies by supporting gender equality in the workplace.”

Globally, the company is setting a minimum standard of four weeks paternity leave on full rate of pay in all markets, with a “significant” number of Diageo’s businesses moving to 26 weeks fully paid paternity leave including North America, Thailand, Philippines, Singapore, Spain, Netherlands, Italy, Russia, Colombia, Venezuela, and Australia amongst others.

Online Editors