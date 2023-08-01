Diageo delivers ‘resilient’ performance as Guinness drives sales in Ireland

Niall Horan photographed by Lucy Foster for Guinness and Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road To Mullingar.

Diageo has recorded a rise in profit and revenues despite a “challenging cost environment.”

Sales rose 10.7pc to £17.1bn (€20bn) in the year ended June 30, the drinks giant reported today.

This increase was attributed to double digit sales growth in scotch, tequila and Guinness, as well as gains from a stronger US dollar.

Organic sales were up 6.5pc. Premium-plus brands contributed 57pc of organic net sales growth.

Reported operating profit rose 5pc to £4.6bn (€5.4bn). Reported operating margin declined by 147 basic points but this was offset by exceptional operating items and favourable exchange rates.

Price increases introduced throughout the year “more than offset” the impact of cost inflation on gross margins, the group reported.

Volumes dipped by 7.4pc across the year, Diageo added.

Ireland net sales increased by 16pc across the group’s financial year. This was driven by strong growth in Guinness sales in a recovering hospitality industry.

The group also pointed to “strong” price increases across all European markets, with organic sales up 11pc.

Diageo reported growth in four out of five active regions, with both Europe and Asia Pacific reporting double digit increases.

Organic net sales were flat in North America as growth in Canada and Diageo Beer Company USA were offset by a decline in the US spirits division, with sales down 1pc.

Diageo anticipates accelerate organic net sales growth in the first half of its current financial year after revenues moderated in the second half of the previous year to the end of June.

“These results demonstrate Diageo’s ability to consistently deliver resilient performance, even in challenging macro environments,” chief executive Debra Crew said.

Strategic pricing changes are expected to continue in a “challenging, albeit moderating” inflation environment.

"Looking ahead to fiscal 24, I expect operating environment challenges to persist, with continued cost pressure and ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty,” she added.