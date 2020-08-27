Developers of hotel near Dublin Airport target completion

Location: The new hotel will be near Dublin Airport

The developers of a large hotel near Dublin Airport have insisted they have sufficient financial resources to complete the project and eventually start trading.

Construction of the 420-bedroom hotel by Carra Shore, a firm controlled by hoteliers Jalaluddin and Mawash Kajani, was temporarily halted during the lockdown and is substantially advanced.

It will be one of the biggest hotels in the country when completed.

More than €30m has already been spent on the project, where workers are now back on site. Carra Shore is backed by Bank of Ireland.

The property is located close to Dublin Airport, and beside an existing property that is owned by hotel group Dalata, which has about 600 rooms.

"The directors acknowledge that the future viability of the company is underpinned by the timely completion of the hotel and commencement of trading activity," the directors of the Carra Shore company behind the new Dublin hotel noted in accounts for the 2019 financial year that were signed off less than a month ago.

"At the date of approval of the financial statements, the board of directors have received confirmation from the related parties of their intention to provide financial support to the company, if required, to ensure that the company remains in operational existence for the foreseeable future," they added.

The directors conceded that the Covid-19 pandemic and measures taken by the Government to curtail the virus' spread here "will have a potentially significant impact on the planned commencement of trading activity".

"As a result, while understanding that there is uncertainty about the full impact of the measures implemented by the government, the directors are satisfied that the company has the necessary resources to complete the construction of the hotel building and commencement of trading activity," they note in the newly-filed accounts.

A UK-based company called Chart Forte controlled by the Kajanis is the controlling entity behind Carra Shore Hotels. Deutsche Hyopthekenbank and the Punjab National Bank have charges over Chart Forte Holdings.

Jalaluddin Kajani moved to Ireland from Pakistan in 1980. In 2012, Mr Kajani secured a limited injunction to prevent Irish Bank Resolution Corporation, or receivers from Allsop appointed by the bank, from selling any of his assets, including two London hotels, in order to pay off a €21m debt.

