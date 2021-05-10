Developer claims Davy made €25m from controversial sale of bonds

A property developer claims J and E Davy stockbrokers made a windfall profit of some €25m from bonds it sold on his behalf after he was fraudulently misled by senior executives in the firm.

In Commercial Court proceedings, Patrick Kearney says he learned about the concealment after Davy was recently fined a record €4.1m by the Central Bank because of the manner in which the stockbrokers sold his bonds.

Davy, while acting as his agent in the sale to what he was assured was a third party, had in fact sold them to the O’Connell Partnership (OCP) which was controlled by Davy, he says.

Davy acted for Mr Kearney, of Bedford Street, Belfast, and Kilmona Holdings, in the 2014 sale of Anglo bonds with a face value of €27m.

In an affidavit, Mr Kearney said that a year later he sued Davy claiming the bonds had been sold to the partnership at an undervalue. Those proceedings were settled in 2016.

Mr Kearney said had he known then what he knows now he would have refused to compromise that case.

He said Davy, which was paid €207,000 for the work it did on the sale, assured him the OCP was an independent client of the stockbrokers. He said at the time of the sale he pressed Davy’s CEO Anthony Garry and senior bond dealer Barry Nangle to provide him with details of the partnership but they “pointedly refused” on the basis of confidentiality.

Mr Kearney said he specifically asked if either of them had any interest or control in the partnership and they assured him they had no involvement whatsoever.

However, in correspondence before the court, solicitors Arthur Cox, acting for Davy, said Mr Kearney was informed Davy employees were involved in the OCP at a meeting in October 2014.

The meeting was said to have also been attended by Mr Kearney’s financial advisor Tom Browne of LeBruin Private and Tony O’Connor, an employee of Davy at the time.

The letter said Mr O’Connor indicated he was attending in a personal capacity and was hopeful of securing finance from a group of Davy employees on a personal and confidential basis. It also claimed Mr Kearney’s knowledge the OCP involved Davy employees was confirmed in a letter in April 2015 from Mr Browne.

In his action, Mr Kearney is seeking a declaration the OCP was at all material times under the control of Davy in breach of its duty to him and his company. He is also seeking declarations Mr Garry and Mr Nangle fraudulently represented they had no interest in the partnership and that both Davy and the partnership should account for the secret profit which was not disclosed prior to the bond sale.

It is understood both men intend to vigorously contest the accusations.

Mr Kearney is also seeking damages or reimbursement and the setting aside the settlement of the previous proceedings in 2016. He said Davy’s actions in the 2014 sale not only deprived him and Kilmona of the best price for the bonds but led to the stockbroker securing a financial windfall of around €25m.

Mr Justice David Barniville admitted the proceedings into the fast track Commercial Court list on consent between the parties.