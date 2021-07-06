Deutsche Bank to cut most of Irish workforce in major retreat

Deutsche Bank is slashing hundreds of jobs in Dublin in a re-organisation of its back-office operations.

The German bank is relocating 250 roles to locations in other countries and cutting loose most of its contractor workforce of about 200 people over the next year.

The job cuts will leave Deutsche Bank with just 200 workers in Dublin in a dramatic reduction of its commitment to Ireland as an investment location.

The move is part of a cost-cutting exercise begun two years ago that will see Deutsche consolidate the bank’s infrastructure into fewer locations around the world.

“We understand that the proposed plan will cause uncertainty and concern to impacted colleagues, and we are committed to supporting them through the consultation process,” said Mary Campbell, chief country officer of Deutsche Bank Ireland.

“Dublin will continue to be an important centre for the bank.”

Deutsche said it would maintain a “significant presence” in Ireland, where it has operated since 1991, to support Irish corporate, institutional and private wealth clients.

The bank said in a statement that Dublin would remain “a major centre” for Deutsche Bank’s corporate bank business and that it would be adding 35 roles to that unit this summer. It also said Dublin would remain an important location for the bank’s data and innovation lab.

Ireland has been rocked in 2021 with the announced departures of several international banks, led by Ulster Bank and KBC Ireland.

Ulster Bank confirmed in February that it would gradually wind down its banking operation in the Republic of Ireland after years of poor capital returns on its lending. The move will affet more than a million customers.

Ulster Bank’s performing assets are likely to be divided between AIB and Permanent TSB, with non-performing loans and possibly some specialist loan books being sold to non-bank buyers.

KBC followed in April with an announcement that it was selling its performing assets to Bank of Ireland, effectively leaving just three full-service banks operating in the country.

Depfa Bank, once Ireland’s largest bank by assets, is also in the process of shedding most of its staff in Dublin as its new owner, Austrian bank Bawag, winds down operations in Ireland.