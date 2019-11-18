Desmond ups his stake in diamond company to 30pc

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond has raised his stake in Canada's Mountain Province Diamonds above 30pc for the first time, but is not looking to take over the businesses.

Under Irish stock market rules, anyone with a 30pc stake in a listed company is obliged to bid for the entire company, indeed Mr Desmond has actively avoided allowing his stake in troubled Irish software provider Datalex to hit that trigger level - including by supporting a rescue of the Irish firm with a mix of loans and equity.

The mandatory takeover rules don't apply in the case of Canada-headquartered Mountain Province Diamonds, which is listed in Toronto and New York.

In a stock market filing announcing its latest stake build, Mr Desmond's investment vehicle Vertigol said that it has "no current or planned intent" to increase the stake beyond the current holding or "of changing or influencing control" of Mountain Province.

