Desmond declares 'business as usual'

The head of MCD, Denis Desmond has declared that it is 'business as usual' at the concert promoter following the sale of 50pc of the business to the UK firm LNGaiety, which Desmond jointly owns with Live Nation.

Mr Desmond said that the sale of MCD "is the logical step" after working in partnership with Live Nation in the UK through the joint venture firm, LNGaiety over the past 14 years.

He said that the deal 'simplifies matters and makes life a little easier' but wouldn't be drawn on the value of the deal made with the live music giant.

Mr Desmond said that there will be no change to how MCD operates in Ireland. "We work very well with Live Nation and I believe that the deal will opens doors for Irish acts through the Live Nation network of 120 Festivals world wide" he said, citing Dublin band The Coronas' appearance at Lollapalooza in Chicago last week as an example of this.

There are already three members of the Desmond family on the board of LNGaiety, including Denis Desmond, and the most recent accounts filed for the firm show that it recorded pre-tax profits of £5.48m (€6.1m) as it increased revenues by 22pc to £201m in 2016.

The move by Mr Desmond comes during a boom time for live music with Live Nation reporting record revenues of $10.3bn (€9bn) for 2017 - a 24pc increase on 2016.

Asked to comment on Ticketmaster shutting down its secondary ticketing website, Seatwave, Mr Desmond replied: "It needed to happen and it's great to see Ticketmaster take the initiative. Now it's up to the politicians to step up and make the 15pc cap of face value law."

Mr Desmond asserted that Ticketmaster's move is putting it up to Government to proceed with legislation outlawing secondary ticket websites that sell on tickets at inflated prices.

He said: "A lot has been spoken about this issue by politicians over the past four years. Ticketmaster has shown the politicians with its decision how you can stop it."

This year, MCD has promoted the likes of Michael Buble and Taylor Swift following on from sell-out gigs by U2, Coldplay and Guns n' Roses last year. Those events catapulted MCD into the top ten promoters in the world with 1.6 million fans attending MCD concerts here in 2017.

As a result, MCD's place in the world's top 100 promoters jumped eight places to number eight on the charts. Live Nation still dominates the live music business however, with 52.4m attending its gigs last year.

Irish Independent