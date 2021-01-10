Design and craft expo goes virtual in 2021 due to Covid

Showcase Ireland, Ireland's creative expo will operate as a virtual showroom from January 25-29, due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

The project will be supported by Design & Crafts Council Ireland, Enterprise Ireland and the Local Enterprise Offices.

Showcase is one of the industry's largest international trade fairs, where designers and craft makers offer contemporary and heritage collections to retail buyers from across the world.

Chairman of Showcase Ireland, Eddie Shanahan said: "Ireland boasts a wealth of talent and creativity and while the pandemic prevents the physical event from taking place, we are delighted to continue to provide a platform for Ireland's creators and makers to showcase their products to Irish and international buyers.

"Though this year's event will look different, we are confident that we will demonstrate the vitality of the Irish craft and design sector to both new and returning buyers."

Showcase Ireland 2021 Virtual Showrooms will be delivered on a secure platform that will facilitate person to person virtual meetings by appointment.

It will allow international and Irish buyers to see the exhibitors products, with organisers keen to replicate the experience they would have at the RDS each year.

The platform will feature exhibitors' and buyers' profiles, website links, product imagery and video links that will be accessible to participants at the event.

Exhibitors have been given training for the new format, including how to set up a visually appealing online showroom, managing a virtual meeting, storytelling, and how to trade effectively in a virtual setting.

The Showcase website will have over 300 sellers on it - 200 will be enabled to do wholesale transactions with the buyers.

Showcase Design & Craft Fair CLG operating under the trading name Showcase Ireland is a new company set up in 2020.

It is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

Sunday Indo Business