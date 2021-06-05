| 12.2°C Dublin

Dermot Desmond won’t have to make mandatory offer to buy Datalex 

The Irish travel software firm helps airlines to boost their ancillary sales to customers

Dermot Desmond effectively rescued Datalex in 2019 Expand

Billionaire financier Dermot Desmond will own just over 40pc of Irish travel software firm Datalex after a €25m capital raise, but won’t have to make a mandatory offer for the company if other shareholders approve a waiver that’s been agreed with the Takeover Panel.

Once a shareholder of a listed company raises their stake to 30pc or more, it typically triggers a legal requirement to make a mandatory offer to acquire the entirety of the firm.

Mr Desmond’s IIU investment vehicle is already the single largest shareholder in Datalex, owning almost 30pc.

