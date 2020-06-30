| 13.7°C Dublin

Dermot Desmond sets aside further €10m for troubled Irish firm Datalex in bid to bounce back from pandemic

Billionaire's debt commitment to travel software company now stands at €21m

Dermot Desmond Expand

John Mulligan Twitter Email

BILLIONAIRE financier Dermot Desmond has agreed to pump up to an additional €10m into troubled Irish travel software firm Datalex as it deals with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Datalex said the extra €10m debt facility would only be drawn down if required and requires shareholder approval. It brings Mr Desmond’s debt commitment to the company to more than €21m. He also owns just under 30pc of Datalex.

Mr Desmond has also agreed to extend the repayment date for existing facilities that one of his investment vehicles granted to Datalex last year, to November 2021 from November 2020.

