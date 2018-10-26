Departing AIB boss to move to Davy

Departing AIB boss Bernard Byrne is to join Davy as deputy chief executive and head of capital markets.

He is replacing well-known stockbroker Kyran McLaughlin in the head of capital markets role.

Davy chief executive Brian McKiernan said: “We identified Bernard as the ideal successor to Kyran, someone with the right skillset and personal qualities to lead the team into the future and we are delighted that he has accepted. He has a range of capital markets experience and is a first-class leader who will take responsibility for a top performing team at a great time. Kyran has made an enormous contribution to Davy and the Irish Corporate landscape over his time here. We and our clients will continue to benefit from his wisdom and judgment.”

Davy is not subject to the pay caps seen in the banking sector.

Earlier, shares in the bank fell after it emerged Mr Byrne was to step down.

The drop in share price has wiped approximately €1bn off the value of AIB.

Mr Byrne has led the bank since 2015, having previously held a number of senior executive positions, including chief financial officer and director of personal, business and corporate banking.

His departure is likely to revive concerns raised by AIB's management about the pay cap on bank salaries, after it warned in 2017 that it risked losing employees to international banks.

In response to Mr Bryne's decision to step down, AIB chairman, Richard Pym, said:

"It was a very grim day in my life when Bernard told me that he had an external opportunity which he wanted to pursue. The fact that it came so soon after the resignation of our CFO, Mark Bourke, made it doubly difficult."

With Mr Pym adding that Mr Byrne had been a "great business partner to me and a good friend."

Mr Byrne will remain as CEO of AIB into 2019.

The bank also today announced that it continued to perform well in the third quarter, and is on track to deliver a full year financial performance in line with market expectations.

Net interest income – a key measure of a bank’s performance - was stable in the nine months to September 2018 compared to the equivalent prior year period, according to a trading update from the bank.

Net loans increased €0.5bn from December 2017 to €60.5bn, which the bank said reflected strong growth in new lending.

AIB said that its small and medium business is trading well, despite what it described as a "weaker market backdrop".

The bank said its mortgage lending in Ireland so far this year is "strong" with drawdowns up 13pc on the prior year period.

