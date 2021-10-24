Denis O’Brien sells Digicel Pacific for $1.85bn

Denis O’Brien’s Digicel has entered into an agreement to sell its Pacific arm to Australian telecoms giant Telstra in a deal valuing the business at up to US$1.85bn (€1.58bn).

The price includes a potential $250m through a three year earn-out agreement. The sale had been well flagged, in part because the Australian government was keen for Telstra to step in as a buyer to prevent the business, which operates telecoms businesses and infrastructure in Papua New Guinea, Fiji and other Pacific markets, from being bought by a Chinese buyer for geo-political reasons.

DPL operates in six markets in all in the South Pacific including Papua New Guinea, Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Tonga and Nauru.

It had sales of US$450m and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of approximately US$222m in the year ended March 31, 2021.

Following the sale Denis O’Brien will join the board of directors of Telstra’s newly formed holding company for DPL but Digicel will have no operational responsibility for the Pacific operations.

Telstra intends to keep the Digicel and the current management team will remain.

Denis O’Brien said the sale marked a very successful realisation of a strategic investment following Digicel’s entry in the South Pacific in 2006.

“I am very pleased that today’s agreement with Telstra, our very near neighbour in the Pacific, will further enhance DPL’s infrastructure, data and call termination links with one of the largest and most reliable networks in Australia. I thank all of our colleagues in the South Pacific and beyond who have made today possible and I remain committed to ensuring a successful transition in my ongoing role as a director of the newly formed holding company for DPL,” he said.

Digicel Group will now focus on its markets in the Caribbean and Latin America.