Denis Brosnan’s daughter secures partial win in bid to block use of ‘secret tapes’ as evidence in bitter US court row between her father and her ex

Former Kerry group CEO Denis Brosnan’s daughter has successfully stopped parts of two “surreptitiously recorded” conversations with her ex-husband from being used as evidence in a bitter business dispute in the US.

Earlier this month, a US court decided that some secret recordings made by Geoff Cramer, Denis Brosnan’s former son-in-law, of his then-wife Aimee Brosnan would either be removed from the case record or redacted in part.

Judge Julianna Theall Earp found parts of the conversations with her ex-husband, recorded without her knowledge, were protected by spousal privilege.

“As most married couples can attest, the affection, trust and loyalty resulting from a marriage makes spouses more apt to be candid in private conversations, sometimes expressing sentiments to each other that they would not express in the presence of third parties,” Judge Earp wrote.

In 2021, Cramer and his recruitment tech company, The Futures Group, claimed in a lawsuit that Denis Brosnan falsified and destroyed corporate records, lied about shareholdings to avoid taxes and tried to inflate how much the company owed him.

Denis Brosnan denied the allegations and responded with various counterclaims, recently resulting in Futures having to pay for his legal defence in its case against him.

According to an introduction to the court opinion, it was undisputed that Cramer had “surreptitiously recorded” four conversations between 2017 and 2020 with his then-wife and her father.

Two involving Cramer and Aimee and Denis Brosnan were allowed as evidence.

The judge wrote in the order that one of the conversations from November 2017 involved the three discussing “a plan to address Denis Brosnan’s concerns regarding tax liability”.

Futures claimed the two with just Aimee were not privileged and, as she is not a party to the court battle, shouldn’t be able to “contend otherwise”.

The judge disagreed those reasons were enough to overrule spousal privilege.

In the order, Judge Earp wrote that Cramer had contended a March 2020 conversation was recorded when there was a “growing lack of affection in their marriage”.

However, Judge Earp said Aimee Brosnan relied on the confidence and loyalty she had in the marriage when speaking to her ex-husband.

Aimee Brosnan and Cramer divorced in 2021, after he left the marital home the previous year.

While Judge Earp disallowed most of the challenged conversations from being on the court record, she did allow some parts in which Aimee Brosnan told her then-husband to talk to her father about the issues the couple had discussed.

A spokesman for Denis Brosnan said as the matters are before the US and Irish courts, he would not make any further comments before the litigation concludes.

He has previously rejected the allegations and said “he will fully defend his reputation and will pursue these matters to a conclusion”.

A solicitor for Aimee Brosnan welcomed the ruling.

“We appreciate Judge Earp’s thoughtful analysis and willingness to entertain a non-traditional approach to prevent Cramer from violating Aimee Brosnan’s rights by circumventing the legal and procedural safeguards intended to protect her private marital communications.”

Futures did not respond to a request for comment. ​