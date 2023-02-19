| 7.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Denis Brosnan’s daughter secures partial win in bid to block use of ‘secret tapes’ as evidence in bitter US court row between her father and her ex

Former Kerrygroup boss Denis Brosnan Expand

Close

Former Kerrygroup boss Denis Brosnan

Former Kerrygroup boss Denis Brosnan

Former Kerrygroup boss Denis Brosnan

Sean Pollock Email

Former Kerry group CEO Denis Brosnan’s daughter has successfully stopped parts of two “surreptitiously recorded” conversations with her ex-husband from being used as evidence in a bitter business dispute in the US.

Earlier this month, a US court decided that some secret recordings made by Geoff Cramer, Denis Brosnan’s former son-in-law, of his then-wife Aimee Brosnan would either be removed from the case record or redacted in part.

Most Watched

Privacy