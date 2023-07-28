Demand for State home building fund recovers as loan approvals rise 15pc

The State’s home building fund approved €1.44bn in loans in the first half of the year, up 15pc on the same period in 2022.

Home Building Finance Ireland (HBFI) - set up in 2018 to help developers finance residential projects at market rates - has seen a recovery in demand following a slowdown in the second half of last year, it said in a half-yearly update on Friday.

Lending volumes doubled between January and June, compared to the previous six months.

HBFI had approved funding for 6,357 new homes in 117 developments in 22 counties as of the end of June, with around a third of its units already sold.

Just under a third of the approved loans are for social or affordable homes, with half going to owner-occupiers and the remainder to renters.

More than two-thirds of the €1.44bn in loan approvals has been drawn down, helping to fund 4,258 new homes, with construction either in progress or completed.

HBFI said there is a time lag of between three and six months between a loan being approved and its first drawdown.

Individual loan facilities range from €1m to €108m, with an average size of €12m, with an average loan term of just under two years.

HBFI is to introduce a new lending product next month for larger homebuilding firms that have issues accessing funding, it has pre-announced.

Finance Minister Michael McGrath said he was “pleased to see HBFI taking a forward-looking approach in adjusting their product offerings to address emerging market needs”.

HBFI chief executive Dara Deering said the fund was "making strong progress in supporting increased housing supply”.

"Against a challenging backdrop of higher interest rates and inflation in construction materials and labour, our support for house building firms gives them access to competitive funding options that allow them to plan with certainty and to build the homes that so many people need," she said.

Irish residential completions were down 3.5pc to 7,350 in the second quarter of the year, the CSO said this week - mainly due to a dip in apartment blocks - a knock-on effect from a fall in housing starts last year.

But Davy chief economist Conall MacCoille said activity has held up better than expected and should pick up after housing starts were up 10pc in the first half of the year, compared to the same period in 2022.