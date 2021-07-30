Demand for gas up across all sectors of the economy

Gas demand in the first half of this year was “substantially up” across all sectors of the Irish economy when compared to last year, according to figures from Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

The main year-on-year increase in demand came from transport (+118pc), construction (+25pc), and manufacturing (+19pc), as Covid restrictions eased.

Demand from hospitals increased 13pc, while and pharmaceutical and medical device manufacturing demand was up 8pc year-on-year.

Residential demand for gas increased by 6pc.

Gas also remained the main provider of Ireland’s electricity generation through the first six months of 2021, supplying 46pc of the country’s total electricity demand and more than 71pc at its peak, according to the GNI figures.

Wind provided 32pc and coal and peat collectively provided 10pc of power generation.

During the first six months of the year a number of gas-fired power plants were offline for planned and unplanned maintenance. This resulted in gas demand for power generation being down 6pc compared to the same period last year and it led to overall gas demand being down 4pc year to date compared to 2020.

GNI’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said: “As our economy began to progressively emerge from Covid-19 restrictions, we saw the demand for gas recover and rise across key sectors, supporting companies to begin commercial activity again.”

In June overall gas demand rose sharply, up 16pc compared to May.

Gas demand remained steady across most industries, however, gas usage in laundry (+66pc) saw a sharp increase following the re-opening of the hotel and accommodation sector.

Conversely, temperature dependent sectors such as schools (-61pc), hospitals (-36pc) and domestic heating (-16pc) all saw substantial reductions in demand month on month as thermostats were turned down for the summer months.

This reduction is normal for this time of year. Nonetheless, gas demand from these temperature sensitive sectors were substantially higher than in the same month last year, with residential demand up 23pc on the same month last year.

The final gas from the decommissioned Kinsale Area Gas Fields entered the national network in June after 43 years of service.