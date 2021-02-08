Demand for gas almost unchanged despite the pandemic

Demand for gas in Ireland fell by less than 1pc last year despite economic disruption due to the Covid-19 virus, according to a statement from Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

The drop in demand of 0.3pc was largely down to reductions in some commercial sectors due to the pandemic.

The national gas network powered just over 50pc of the country’s electricity requirements for the year in 2020.

GNI’s head of regulatory affairs, Brian Mullins, said: “Ireland’s national gas network continues to be the backbone of Ireland’s energy system, providing a third of the country’s primary energy needs and meeting over half of all electricity requirements securely and reliably.”

Major reductions in gas usage were observed across construction (down 25pc), hotels (down 11pc), travel (down 24pc), leisure (minus 36pc) and laundry (down 35pc) as the impact of national Covid-19 restrictions was felt across Ireland during the bulk of 2020.

However, a number of sectors experienced increased gas demand, including in data centres, where there was a 27pc rise in demand.

It was a similar story among health-related industries, with pharmaceuticals (up 5pc), medical devices (up 2.5pc) and hospitals, where usage was up 2.4pc.

Gas demand from the food and beverage sector “remained resilient” during the early months of the year, according to GNI. However, demand for gas in this sector fell off in the last quarter in the run up to Brexit to close out the year on par with 2019.

During the year there were more than 8,000 new connections to the gas network, however, overall residential and small business gas demand fell 3.8pc, as milder weather reduced demand for heating in homes and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The impact of Covid-19 restrictions on SMEs also affected demand here.

Gas demand in transport continued to climb, as Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle numbers increased 50pc.

In total 58.69 terawatt-hour of gas was used last year.

Approximately 34pc of Ireland’s gas supplies came from Corrib, and under 2pc from Kinsale prior to its closure in May.

Nearly 64pc of gas was imported through the gas interconnectors to Scotland.

Last year also saw the commencement of renewable gas flows onto the network.

Initial volumes were low but there are planning applications progressing for renewable gas entry points. This should lead to renewable gas making a “notable contribution” in the coming years, according to GNI.

Mr Mullins also said GNI is “working to facilitate the introduction of renewable gases such as biomethane and hydrogen on to our network.”

“In the near future, these new energy sources will take their place in Ireland’s energy mix, ensuring a secure, renewable energy supply and helping to decarbonise, heating, transport and power generation.”

Online Editors