Deloitte to add 300 jobs in Cork and open new tech hub

Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney said the move was a 'real boost and vote of confidence in Cork, our economy'. Photo: Damien Storan

Deloitte is to create 300 jobs over the next three years in Cork, doubling its headcount in the city.

The professional services firm will add the positions across roles including tax and legal, audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory and risk advisory.

The firm, which already employs more than 3,000 people in Ireland, said this morning that the new recruits will range from experienced senior hires to graduates.

Most of the new jobs the company is filling in Cork will be at a new technology and analytics hub. The other jobs will be for professionals working in a range of functions including digital transformation and sustainability.

That will include an increasing focus on generative artificial intelligence.

A spokesperson for Deloitte said the decision to base the new hub in Cork did not reflect any specific stresses on housing and infrastructure in the capital.

“Pressures on housing, infrastructure and access to childcare are factors impacting on colleagues throughout the country,” they added.

Deloitte Ireland’s chief executive, Harry Goddard, said the firm has seen “strong client demand” across the country.

“A common thread in this growth has been the ever-expanding need for digital, technology and analytics consulting experience,” he said. “Not only are we recruiting to meet this demand, we also believe it is an opportune time to further our commitment to building our existing presence in Cork.”

Mr Goddard pointed out that Deloitte’s clients in Munster develop, manufacture and sell their products and services across the world.

Emmanuel Adeleke, Deloitte partner, AI and data, will lead the new Cork hub. He said the firm has been supporting clients with their digital transformation for the past number of years.

“With the advent of Generative AI, we are committing more focus in this area given its priority, potential impact on future of work and our clients’ ambition to drive new opportunities and change their business model” he said.

“We see Ireland as having a critical role to play in the adoption and regulation of this technology as a European hub for many of the leading global technology companies,” according to Mr Adeleke.

He hopes that the investment by Deloitte in its new hub will cement Cork’s position as a centre for “cutting-edge innovation”.

The Deloitte investment has been welcomed by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, who said it’s a “real boost and vote of confidence in Cork, our economy and Ireland’s future”.