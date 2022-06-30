Deloitte has earned €347,000 for work on Stobart Air liquidation

Stobart Air, which operated the Aer Lingus Regional service, collapsed with the loss of 450 jobs

Accountancy group Deloitte and law firm McCann Fitzgerald have earned almost €500,000 in fees between them in the past year for providing liquidation services to Stobart Air.

Dublin-based Stobart Air, the former operator of the Aer Lingus Regional service, collapsed last year as it succumbed to the impact of the pandemic on its business. That saw 450 people at the company lose their jobs.

Stobart Air was owned by UK-based Esken. In April last year, an Isle of Man startup called Ettyl had planned to buy Stobart Air, but the deal fell through.

Esken subsequently said that it could no longer provide continuing financial support to Stobart Air. The carrier collapsed in June last year.

The first report from liquidators Ken Fennell and Mark Degnan of Deloitte show that Deloitte has been paid €347,000 in the past year for its role in handling the liquidation of the business.

McCann Fitzgerald has been paid €111,000.

The report also shows that the liquidators generated €1.3m from the sale of aviation inventory, parts and office furniture at Stobart Air. A total of €2.2m in assets were realised.

They included €283,000 of cash and Vat refunds of €319,000. The assets also included €277,000 in relation to shareholder and lessor contributions to their overheads at the firm.

The liquidators paid out €184,000 in sales agents fees and almost €72,000 in salaries and salary-related expenses.

The Shamrock Gift Company – owned by businessman Michael Dolan – received just under €80,000 in rent.

Following the disbursements, €790,000 in assets are remaining.

The Aer Lingus Regional service is now operated by Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines. Last year, it secured a contract from Aer Lingus to operate the service and commenced operations earlier this year.

It has expanded the Aer Lingus Regional service rapidly in recent months. This week, it announced the launch of new services to Cardiff and Southampton from Belfast City Airport, adding to a number of routes it already operates from the base. It is currently flying more than 430 flights a week across 18 routes from locations across Ireland.

Mr McCarthy – once the chairman of Stobart Air – has injected millions of euro of his own money into Emerald Airlines. Other investors include John Higgins, the former chief commercial officer at aircraft leasing giant Avolon.