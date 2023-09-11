Dell teams up with University of Limerick to develop AI platform for cancer treatment

The Living Bridge at the University of Limerick. Photo: Getty Images

Dell has partnered with University of Limerick’s Digital Cancer Research Centre to develop an artificial intelligence (AI) platform focused on cancer research.

The technology will help provide more effective cancer care for those with B-cell lymphoma, with the platform focused on reaching a faster diagnosis and providing enhanced treatment for patients.

It will also develop personalised therapies based on the characteristics of a person’s tumour.

Researchers are also studying the possibility that collagen within the tumour’s microenvironment can cause cancer cells to spread around the body and into the central nervous system.

Research at the university has already identified novel ways to block collagen, which could create new treatments to cure patients before the tumour spreads.

Dell created the platform for the university which uses high performance computer power to speed up the delivery of oncology medicine research.

The AI platform will also produce cancer patient digital twins in order to create better diagnostics. A digital twin is a virtual representation of a physical object.

“Through our partnership with the Dell Technologies team, we will be able to advance our knowledge of how cells go wrong during cancer development and find new ways to diagnose and treat cancer patients,” Paul Murray, professor of molecular pathology and director of the pathology unit at the Digital Cancer Research Centre, said.

"The new AI-driven platform developed by Dell Technologies will ultimately help researchers and healthcare professionals deliver precision treatments for patients with B-cell lymphoma by understanding how it develops,” added Dell’s Irish managing director Catherine Doyle.