Dell opens new €2m telecoms lab in Cork

Dell has opened a new open telecoms ecosystem lab at the company’s Co. Cork campus.

The new lab, which is located in Ovens, is the company’s first test facility for telecoms outside the United States. There is also a location in Round Rock in Texas.

Dell said the lab will connect engineers with telecom providers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa to accelerate digital transformation in the sector.

Industry partners will have the opportunity to test and deploy open telecom solutions at the lab.

The €2m investment in the lab is the latest investment from Dell into Ireland. It currently employs around 5,000 people here across its sites in Dublin, Cork and Limerick.

Last year, Dell also invested €2m in customer solutions centre at its Cork base and also opened an innovation lab in Limerick in recent years.

“This new investment places Cork at the heart of Europe’s open telecom ecosystem,” Dell’s Cork site leader and EMEA chief information officer Bob Savage said.

"Our talented team of engineers and leading industry partners such as Vodafone, Ericsson, VMware and Druid Software can accelerate the roll-out of next-generation services,” he added.

The lab was opened by Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney.

“This investment by Dell Technologies in its new Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab is welcomed as it not only strengthens Ireland’s position as a hub for emerging technology but will also help create new business opportunities linked to 5G and the future roll-out of 6G,” he said.