Over 100 investors and innovators are expected to gather for a global female entrepreneurship event in Dublin next month.

Dell entrepreneurship event to help inspire further investment into our 'vibrant female start-up ecosystem'

Dell is bringing its Women Funding Women tour her in an effort to highlight the investments made in women-led companies.

Dell Women’s Entrepreneurship Network (DWEN) believes the February 6 event will help to encourage more funding to assist female entrepreneurs in Ireland.

DWEN director Ingrid Devlin said that bringing the global tour to Dublin showcases "the vibrant female start-up ecosystem and investment opportunities for growth on this island".

"Despite women’s entrepreneurship rates rising globally by 13pc in recent years, access to capital and technology continue to limit the success of our female entrepreneurs in Ireland. By connecting female entrepreneurs and investors, we can accelerate positive change that empowers women-led business growth," she said.

Aisling Keegan, Vice-President and General Manager, Dell EMC Ireland will give the keynote speech at the event.

Founder of Dundalk-headquartered cybersecurity start-up Nova Leah, Anita Finnegan and a leading investor behind the company’s recent €2.25m funding round, Partner of Kernel Capital Jayne Brady will also feature on the day.

The DWEN Women Funding Women event takes place in Huckletree D2, The Academy, Dublin 2 from 5pm to 8pm on Wednesday, February 6.

