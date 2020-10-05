Delivery firm Buymie signs contract with Dunnes Stores

Buymie, an Irish grocery delivery startup, has launched a new partnership with Dunnes Stores.

Buymie, which was set up four years ago, uses an app to connect customers with hundreds of independent personal shoppers who can pick up and deliver goods directly from grocery shops.

The company's service is available from today in 24 Dunnes Stores across Dublin and Cork. It will allow Dunnes Stores customers to select groceries and book a same-day delivery slot.

Over 592,000 households in Dublin and large commuter towns such as Maynooth and Howth, as well as over 88,000 households in Cork city, will be able to avail of the service.If a customer can't find something they're looking for on the app, they can add a special request at the checkout for their shopper, who will look for and add the items where possible.

Commenting on the partnership, Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie, said: "Dunnes Stores is a tremendous innovator in Irish retail and we are delighted to be working with them to bring same-day delivery to their customers across Dublin and Cork."

Buymie, which has benefited from the increase in online shopping due to the Covid-19 pandemic, earlier this year said it was creating 200 additional personal shopping roles in Ireland in response to demand.

Buymie charges customers a fee of between 13.75pc and 15.75pc, depending on which retailer a person is shopping with. Buymie's minimum basket size is currently €30 for all retailers on the platform.

In May, Buymie launched in the UK, marking its first expansion outside Ireland. It is available in the Bristol metropolitan area in partnership with the Co-op Superstores and other retailers.

Meanwhile, Shopt, a business-to-business app, which connects retailers and on-trade brands, has launched in Ireland.

The app, from sales agency CPM Ireland, lets retailers know what new products various brands are launching. When the retailer trials the product, they will receive a financial reward.

The brands using the app, meanwhile, have access to real-time data on where and what products are performing well. The app launched in the UK over three years ago, however, Lorraine Butler, managing director of CPM Ireland, said the company needed to rethink the app before launching it here.

"The difference between the UK and the Republic of Ireland is that we're very wedded to relationships here, human interaction is really important in the sales process in retail in the Republic," Ms Butler said.

The technology used in the app allows CPM to personalise the offers to each individual retailer based on their location and store dynamic.

In addition, the app will free up sales representatives to spend more time focusing on higher value-added products, according to Ms Butler.

The app is free for retailers to use, while brands pay a licensing fee for using it.

"It's definitely resonating really strongly with retailers that we've trialled with, and especially so because it's not as easy to have sales reps coming into their stores anymore," Ms Butler added.

Irish Independent