Supervalu have warned members of the public to delete a text message that appears to have been sent as part of a phishing scam.

'Delete the text' - Supervalu warns of text message sent as part of phishing scam

The text message asks the recipients to either click on a link to take a survey or share personal data.

Mobile users who have received the message are given the impression that the supermarket group has sent it.

It is understood that the message lures the recipients by claiming that they will be given prizes.

Supervalu had issued an advisory stating that it never sends out competitions or data requests by text.

"Please be vigilant and delete the text," a spokesperson for the group said.

