Delayed EGM confirms need for ‘urgent’ change at Aryzta – activist shareholders

Shareholders in Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta have said the delay to the company holding its EGM and its “chaotic strategy process” confirm the need for an “urgent” management change.

The activist – led by Swiss group Veraison – had requested an EGM take place on May 20.

Earlier this week the board of Aryzta said the EGM would be held on September 16, not in August as expected.

The delay comes after Aryzta told shareholders on Monday that a number of third parties have made unsolicited takeover approaches for the company.

Chairman Gary McGann said he will step down both as chairman and as a board member of the company following the EGM, if the board has not recommended a takeover offer by then.

It is delaying the vote to allow time for takeover interest to develop into a real offer.

Veraison said today that, following Aryzta’s breach of its previous commitment to hold the EGM by mid-August, “the board is disrespecting the trust and fundamental rights of shareholders.”

They added that it is "disconcerting" a strategic review of the company announced in May by the board of Aryzta has “apparently failed to reach any conclusions.”

The activists went on say they will take legal action to ensure the EGM goes ahead on September 16, “in order to avoid further value destruction by the current board in this transitional period.”

The activist shareholders, who now own more than 20pc of the group, said this month that the company needs to sell at least €600m in assets in order to cut its debt to more manageable levels.

Responding to the statement from Veraison, a spokesperson for Aryzta said the board had asked Mr McGann to remain as chair in the event that there is a deal announced prior to EGM.

“Aryzta is dealing with the shareholder group’s proposals - which the board do not consider to be in the best interests of the group - and, what he [Mr McGann] has characterised as the greatest existential threat, within his lifetime, in the form a global pandemic.”

“Quite simply, Mr McGann does not believe that any form of contested process – against this backdrop – is in the best interests of Aryzta,” the spokesperson added.

