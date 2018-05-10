Delay of W.B. Yeats ferry costs ICG €2.5m

The delayed delivery this summer of the "W.B. Yeats" passenger ship has cost Irish Ferries operator ICG approximately €2.5m in lost revenue.

The delayed delivery this summer of the "W.B. Yeats" passenger ship has cost Irish Ferries operator ICG approximately €2.5m in lost revenue.

Delivery of its new vessel from the Flensburger Schiffbau-Gesselchaft shipyard in Germany will be delayed beyond the July date when it was expected to come into service on the Dublin-Cherbourg route.

Overall however, in the first four months of this year ICG reported revenue of €96.4m, an increase of 1.4pc compared with the same period last year. Net cash at the end of April was €69.3m, a considerable increase on the net cash of €39.6m at 31 December 2017, with the April cash including the proceeds from the sale of the "Jonathan Swift", which generated a profit of €14m for the group.

Read more: Shares in ICG hit by delay to new ferry Breaking the figures down by each division and total revenues in ICG’s ferries division were €52.3m, a 2.4pc decrease on the prior year. The decline was attributable to lower external charter income following the sale of the “Kaitaki" in June 2017 and the redeployment of the “Westpac Express" from November 2017. Meanwhile in the group’s container and terminal division, total revenues recorded in the period to 30 April amounted to €46.8m, a 6.1pc increase on the prior year.

For the year to 8 May container freight volumes shipped were up 1.1pc on the previous year at 116,400 teu (twenty foot equivalent units), while units handled at the company's terminals in Dublin and Belfast increased 4.8pc year on year to 109,000 lifts. During the four month period car traffic increased by 2.4p, while roll-on-roll-off freight traffic was up 3.9pc to 99,500 vehicles.

According to Davy analysts, while ICG continues to be in an "excellent" strategic position to deliver profitable growth over the medium term, Davy is likely to pull back its financial year 2018 earnings forecast for ICG from around €84m to approximately €78.5m.

Online Editors