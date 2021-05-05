Deficit for 2021 so far bigger than last year

The gap between the State’s income and spending was bigger in the first four months of this year than the same period in 2020.

Government has recorded an Exchequer deficit of €7.629bn to the end of April, a period entirely spent in lockdown.

It compares to a deficit of €7.473bn for the same period in 2020.

The €156m year-on-year deterioration is driven by an increase in current expenditure.

The tax take actually improved this year, with cumulative tax receipts for the first four months of the year of €16.137bn, an improvement of €652m versus the same period last year.

The Exchequer also got a modest boost from Nama which paid over €200m in surplus income in the period.

Tax receipts for the month of April of €3.071bn beat expectations by 8pc, mainly thanks to income tax and excise receipts.

Total gross voted expenditure in the four months to the end of April were €26.686bn, 9.1pc higher than the same period in 2020 as the State continues to carry huge bills to carry the economy through the pandemic including subsidising billions or euro in wages

.