Declan Kelly: Millionaire PR mogul used to fixing clients’ problems, now Tipp man has to fend for himself 

PR mogul to step back from some of his responsibilities at Teneo after drunken behaviour at charity gig

Declan Kelly and Julia Kelly attend the Royal Academy America Summer Brunch at the Pollock-Krasner House on July 10, 2016 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Expand
Jon Ihle

Just over four years ago, former US Senator George Mitchell, the broker of the Good Friday Agreement, opened the new Dublin offices of global advisory firm Teneo in a star-studded event at the National Gallery.

The statesman was perhaps the biggest name in the room on the night, but Teneo co-founder and CEO Declan Kelly had drawn a glittering constellation into his orbit for the celebration.

Former Irish rugby captain and Teneo advisor Brian O’Driscoll was there. So was Teneo partner and golfer Graeme McDowell. Shane Horgan and Garry Ringrose were there, too, as was Kilkenny hurler Henry Shefflin. All of them mixing with the local luminaries of the business world.

