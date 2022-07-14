Decathlon’s Sean McNamee and the inside track on the French firm transforming Irish sport retailing

In 2017, Sean McNamee was Decathlon’s first Irish recruit working directly alongside the French retail giant’s chief executive here, Bastien Grandgeorge, to build the website that was its initial presence here.

Five years later I met McNamee in Decathlon’s 4,000 sq m flagship outlet in Ballymun, which has already had half a million visitors so far this year.

Although he’s the company’s chief digital officer in Ireland he still dons the distinctive vest of a Decathlon sports leader on the shop floor, breaking off from our conversation to assist with several customer queries as he ambles through the store.

In the early days of Decathlon Ireland, the two-man team had “little budget” and were building from “the ground up.”

McNamee took charge of departments including social media, customer service and recruitment, with the website officially launching in 2017.

“It was a complete startup,” he says, reflecting on the beginning of Decathlon’s entry into the Irish market.

His first stop was his own rugby club

A key element of his role at the beginning was to raise awareness of the French brand by speaking directly to the Irish sporting enthusiasts themselves.

When he was interviewed for the role initially the first question wasn’t about technology or retail, he tells me.

“The first question was about my sports.”

After landing the job his first stop was his own rugby club to find out what equipment his teammates would seek out in-store. He did the rounds the Dublin Horse Show and the Leinster Loop charity cycle for insights into customers.

For the uninitiated, Decathlon is a bit like an Ikea for sports gear – carrying a huge range of clothing and equipment for almost any conceivable category from soccer and cycling to archery and windsurfing.

In Ireland, strong interest in the online site was the trigger to open a bricks and mortar business here but it wasn’t quite plain sailing.

The Ballymun store was originally due to open from March 2020 but Covid struck.

“We were putting the products on the shelves and the news came in that we had to stop the opening,” McNamee says.

The huge outlet eventually opened that June, initially for click-and-collect and has since become a magnet for the sports obsessed, with equipment for 70 sports available.

Dedicated areas are manned by experts in their chosen sports, which also include the traditional Irish sports.

Soccer and basketball aficionados can also book in for free to play in dedicated areas outside the store while customers can test ride bikes on an outdoor track.

Irish consumers embraced home fitness during the pandemic

As McNamee points out the main hubs on a Thursday morning, the store is abuzz. A young girl departs clutching a pink hulahoop, a couple play table tennis at the back of the store while two children in life jackets clamber onto a large inflatable boat on the shop floor.

Water sports are surprisingly big businesses here. Within Decathlon Ballymun ranks in the top 10 to 15 out of 2,080 outlets for kayaks and surfboard sales following a wave of demand over the pandemic.

Camping equipment is also a top performer worldwide, with tents particularly popular.

Irish consumers also embraced home fitness during the pandemic which has not slowed in-store or online, according to McNamee.

“Some products we’re number one, around dumbbells and home fitness equipment,” he says.

Decathlon’s Irish customers also appear to be more eco-friendly than their European neighbours. Ireland ranks second in Europe for purchases of the brand’s sustainably designed products.

A further environmental initiative in Ballymun is ‘Second Life’ which sees Decathlon sell returned items that can’t be sold as new for a lower price.

McNamee is now working on bringing Second Life online.

He is also gearing up for Decathlon’s second store opening in Limerick, with plans to create a mini warehouse at the first Munster branch to ship directly to the Irish consumer.

“25pc of our sales come through digital which is very strong compared to some Decathlon countries,” he explains.

It helps that many Irish customer’s first experience with the brand here was online, he thinks.

The new warehouse will speed up that service, he says.

“Limerick will have roughly 750 square metres for ship-from-store. You’ll have our best sellers, our bulky products which are very expensive to ship from mainland Europe available to ship directly from store within 48 hours,” he adds.

The Limerick branch at the Parkway Retail Park was announced in April and will open in spring 2023. A store manager has been appointed with recruitment for around 60 store staff pencilled in for the end of the year.

Cork is another area where Decathlon has noted demand from shoppers for a physical presence, however, McNamee’s focus for now is the ecommerce expansion.

Decathlon Ireland has 400,000 ‘members’ on its site. The eventual is a marketplace model, with products to rent as well as buy and potentially also offering sports classes.

Amid ongoing economic uncertainty, many sports brands have been unable to escape the impact of soaring inflation. Last September, Nike was already warning customers that it would have to increase its prices due to supply chain challenges, while new Sports Direct boss Michael Murray said in May that prices will probably rise as the company is “at the mercy” of brand partners.

Decathlon, McNamee points out, is not quite in the same position. “Because we manufacture and create all our own products, everything is done in-house. We have the control there,” he says.

He adds that although there are obvious cost increases “across the whole world”, Decathlon remains committed at the moment to its low-price model in order to keep sports accessible, which it sees as a key part of its retail identity.

McNamee’s quick to bring it back to his own ‘sports story’.

“When I was younger, I was playing football, hurling, rugby, horse-riding – I did it all and it must have cost a fortune,” he says.

“With Decathlon, you can try any sport you want and if you don’t like it, it won’t cost you an arm and a leg.”