DCC says first quarter profit is ahead of expectations

International sales, marketing and support services group, DCC, says its first quarter operating profit is “modestly ahead” of expectations.

The company said it traded “very well” in its seasonally less significant first quarter of the year.

Operating profit growth was “well ahead” of the previous year and “modestly ahead” of expectations, driven by very strong organic profit growth in DCC Healthcare and DCC Technology, according to a trading update from the group.

London-listed DCC operates through four divisions: LPG, Retail & Oil, Healthcare and Technology.

The company, which is headquartered in Dublin, said its LPG business delivered “good” operating profit growth in the first quarter, with volumes recovering relative to the first quarter of the prior year due to increased demand from commercial and industrial customers.

DCC’s Retail & Oil also recorded good operating profit growth, it said.

Operating profit in DCC Healthcare grew “very strongly” over the three months to June 30, while DCC Technology also generated “very strong operating profit growth” in particular in the North American market.

Looking forward, the Donal Murphy-headed group said it expects its year ending 31 March 2022 “will be another year of strong operating profit growth and continued development activity.”

DCC also on Friday said it has purchased a primary care supply business providing medical products to GPs and specialist medical clinics in Germany.

This is DCC Healthcare’s first bolt-on acquisition in Continental Europe following its entry into the German market through the acquisition of Wörner in April this year. The addition will add about €5m of revenues to DCC, according to the company.

The company also announced the appointment of Laura Angelini as a non-executive director and member of its Governance and Sustainability Committee with effect from the conclusion of its AGM today.

Following the appointment of Ms Angelini, DCC said it will be fully compliant with the recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reviews on board diversity.

As was previously announced, John Moloney will retire as a non-executive director and chairman of the company. He is being replaced as chairman by Mark Breuer.

Earlier this month Cormac McCarthy, a non-executive director of DCC, passed away. Mr McCarthy was a former CEO of Ulster Bank and before that First Active.

DCC expects to announce its interim results for the six months ending September 30 on November 9.