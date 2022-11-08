DCC records strong growth in ‘volatile and challenging environment’

Irish sales and marketing giant DCC said it had recorded strong growth in a “volatile and challenging environment.”

The group recorded an operating profit of £221.2m (€253.83m) in the six months ended September 30.

This marked a rise of 13pc and was driven by organic growth in its energy division, as well as the acquisition of US appliance distributor Almo last year.

Revenues at the group also increased by 44pc to £10.8bn (€12.4bn) in its “seasonally less significant” first half.

DCC also reported an “excellent” period of acquisition activity, committing around £300m (€344.45) to development in this area since May.

In September, DCC’s healthcare division completed its acquisition of medical device company Medi-Globe in a deal worth €245m, its largest acquisition to date.

DCC’s energy division also completed several transactions to expand its services and renewable offering, including solar panel distributor PVO in September, renewable heating solutions provider Protech in June, as well as Freedom Heat Pumps.

The company now anticipates a year of profit growth but pointed to ongoing challenges in global commodity prices and macro-economic environment.

“We made good progress in delivering our priorities for the allocation of capital,” said chief executive Donal Murphy.

“During the period we committed approximately £300m to acquisitions in the healthcare and energy services and renewables sectors. The acquisitions in the period are consistent with our aim to build a material position in the European healthcare sector and ensuring we are leading the decarbonisation of our energy customers.”

The group currently operates in 23 countries across the energy, healthcare and technology sectors. It currently employs over 16,000 people.