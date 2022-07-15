DCC records strong growth in first quarter

International sales and marketing group DCC has reported strong growth for the first quarter of its financial year.

According to DCC, group operating profit was in line with expectations and well ahead of the prior year. This growth was fuelled by the DCC Energy division.

DCC Healthcare trading remained in line with expectations, while DCC Technology benefitted from the contributions of US appliances distributor Almo.

Almo was acquired by DCC last December.

DCC anticipates profit growth and development for the remainder of the financial year, although the company did acknowledge the “challenging macro environment at present.”

In the financial year ended 31 March, DCC generated revenues of £17.7bn, with an adjusted operating profit of £589.2m.

The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Fabian Ziegler as the new chief executive of DCC Energy. The energy division said it has also completed a number of new bolt-on acquisitions since May, including UK group Protech last month.

Protech will add further energy solutions capability for commercial customers in the UK, including renewable energy solutions, maintenance and other services.

DCC supplies liquefied petroleum gas in Ireland under the FloGas brand. It also distributes oil under the Emo brand.

The group currently operates in 21 countries across the energy, healthcare and technology sectors. It currently employs over 15,400 people.