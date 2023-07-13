DCC profit ‘in line with expectations’ as energy division drives growth

Irish sales and marketing giant DCC has reported that operating profit was in line with expectations in the first quarter of the company’s financial year.

In a trading update published ahead of the company’s AGM today, DCC said that group operating profit in the three months to June 30 was “modestly” ahead of the comparable period in 2023.

This was in line with expectations, according to the group.

DCC Energy recorded strong growth in the seasonally less significant first quarter. This was attributed to the performance of the division’s energy solutions business.

Difficult market conditions contributed to a slowdown in growth for both DCC Technology and DCC Healthcare, with operating profit lower than in the same period last year.

DCC Healthcare profit decline was also driven by customer de-stocking in the health and beauty solutions business.

DCC Vital, which sells medical products and devices, recorded “good growth” in the period.

The group remains focused on acquisitions, with a strong pipeline of development opportunities.

DCC said it expects to record operating profit growth in the current financial year which will end on March 31 next year.

It recorded a profit of £655.7m (€752.9m) in the year to March 31 this year.

This reflected an increase of 11.3pc from the prior year and was the group’s largest profit ever.

The growth was driven by operating profit increases in DCC’s energy division, as well as the impact of acquisitions completed in the current and previous year.