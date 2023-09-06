DCC makes five acquisitions since May

International sales and marketing group DCC has committed approximately £160m (€187m) to five new acquisitions since May.

The deals will see the group’s energy division expand its offering of lower-carbon products.

The companies acquired in recent months include Centreco, a UK solar photovoltaic (PV) and energy consultancy business which works with commercial and industrial customers across the country.

DCC Energy has also acquired Norwegian firm Isolatiespecialist which provides energy efficiency and insulation services to domestic and commercial customers in the Netherlands.

It also purchased Norwegian solar PV businesses Norwegian business Solcellekraft.

SLER40, which was also acquired since May, is a French solar PV and heat pump company.

Finally, DCC acquired a US propane distribution San Isabel Services Propane which serves customers in Colorado.

The value of each individual deal was not disclosed.

The acquisitions are expected to deliver a mid-teen return on capital employed in their first full year of ownership.

The group is also hosting a DCC Energy Insights Day in Paris today to update on the growth prospects of the division.

“As set out in May 2023, DCC Energy plans to double its adjusted operating profit by 2030 and our strategy will significantly reduce our customers’ carbon emissions,” chief executive Donal Murphy said.

"We are also announcing five new acquisitions today as we execute this strategy and accelerate the growth of our energy management services,” he added.