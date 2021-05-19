DCC looking for acquisitions after strong Covid results

DCC is planning to spend up to £400m on acquisitions again this year following major deals in the US and Germany last year that expanded the company’s footprint in key major markets, according to CEO Donal Murphy.

“Our ideal is to spend between £300m and £400m,” he told the Irish Independent.

"Because of the crisis, people are thinking about what to do with their businesses going forward. There is plenty of opportunity with entrepreneurs wanting to get out.”

DCC spent £375m buying businesses in the year ending March 31, including fuel business UPG in the US and Woerner, which gave DCC Healthcare an entry into the German and Swiss primary care markets.

A pivot towards sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) and consumer technology products for homeworkers during the pandemic helped DCC to a break-out year for its healthcare and technology divisions, according to Mr Murphy.

The distribution and support services group grew operating profits 7.3pc to £530.2m (€616m) in the year ending March 31 despite the challenges of Covid-19 lockdowns on its much larger fuel business. Healthcare profits were up 45.9pc, excluding businesses sold in 2019, while technology profits increased 11pc

“When you consider the impact of Covid-19, it has just been a super performance,” said Mr Murphy.

“The benefit of diversity and the essential nature of our products and services really comes out strongly in the results. We’d love to have those businesses as a bigger part of the group.”

He said DCC Healthcare’s core business of supplying products for elective procedures was hit hard by the pandemic, but a switch to PPE helped turn around the performance. Similarly, strong demand for consumer tech as people sought to stay entertained and the supply of equipment to support the switch to home working helped offset a drop in business-to-business volumes for the technology division.

The company said there was also “significant demand” for nutritional supplements and premium health and beauty products like Estee Lauder.

Currently, about a quarter of DCC’s profits come from healthcare and technology – dwarfed by the more mature fuels businesses, where DCC is a market leader in Europe.

However, lower fuel consumption due to less commuting and commercial activity meant those divisions grew profits in the low single digits, contributing to a 9pc year-on-year decline in revenue to £13.4bn (€15.5bn).